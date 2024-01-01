2018 Tesla Model 3

Menu
AWD ELECTRIC Vehicle Equipped with Navigation System, Panoramic Glass Roof, Upgraded Alloy Wheels, Heated Leather Interior, Power Seats/Windows/Mirrors/Locks and MORE!!!

Long Range Certified!LONGRANGE!DUALMOTOR!WeApproveAllCredit!

125,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD ELECTRIC Vehicle Equipped with Navigation System, Panoramic Glass Roof, Upgraded Alloy Wheels, Heated Leather Interior, Power Seats/Windows/Mirrors/Locks and MORE!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Smart Device Integration
Wireless Charger

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power folding side mirrors

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

AWD
SMART KEY
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Tesla Model 3