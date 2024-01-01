$31,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Tesla Model 3
Long Range Certified!LONGRANGE!DUALMOTOR!WeApproveAllCredit!
2018 Tesla Model 3
Long Range Certified!LONGRANGE!DUALMOTOR!WeApproveAllCredit!
Location
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
519-767-0007
$31,800
+ taxes & licensing
125,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5YJ3E1EB3JF109506
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
AWD ELECTRIC Vehicle Equipped with Navigation System, Panoramic Glass Roof, Upgraded Alloy Wheels, Heated Leather Interior, Power Seats/Windows/Mirrors/Locks and MORE!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/
Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/
Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Smart Device Integration
Wireless Charger
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power folding side mirrors
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
AWD
SMART KEY
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From AutoMarket
2014 Audi A5 Progressiv Certified!Navigation!HeatedLeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit! 139,000 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Jetta Certified!HeatedSeats!!WeApproveAllCredit! 42,000 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic LX Certified!MANUAL!HeatedSeats!WeApproveAllCredit! 150,000 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email AutoMarket
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
Call Dealer
519-767-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$31,800
+ taxes & licensing
AutoMarket
519-767-0007
2018 Tesla Model 3