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Come see this certified 2019 Ford Edge ST AWD 2.7L V6 | Leather/Suede | Twenties | Pano Sunroof | Wireless Charging Pad | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 2.7 L engine will keep you going. This Ford Edge comes equipped with these options: Sunroof, New Tires, Navigation System, Leather, Air Conditioning, Air Conditioned Seats, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, and Steering Radio Controls. Stop by and visit us at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you dont buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

2019 Ford Edge

133,607 KM

Details Description Features

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Edge

ST AWD 2.7L V6 | Leather/Suede | Twenties | Pano Sunroof | Wireless Charging Pad | and More !

Watch This Vehicle
14180449

2019 Ford Edge

ST AWD 2.7L V6 | Leather/Suede | Twenties | Pano Sunroof | Wireless Charging Pad | and More !

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
133,607KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4AP1KBB98449

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,607 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this certified 2019 Ford Edge ST AWD 2.7L V6 | Leather/Suede | Twenties | Pano Sunroof | Wireless Charging Pad | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 2.7 L engine will keep you going. This Ford Edge comes equipped with these options: Sunroof, New Tires, Navigation System, Leather, Air Conditioning, Air Conditioned Seats, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, and Steering Radio Controls. Stop by and visit us at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
New Tires

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
LEATHER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-836-XXXX

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519-836-2900

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$21,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2019 Ford Edge