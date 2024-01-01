$30,995+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Savana
Cargo Van RWD 2500 135"
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 349575
- Mileage 106,814 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2019 GMC Savana 2500 Cargo Van, a robust and reliable workhorse that's been meticulously maintained and is now available in excellent condition at our dealership. With a modest 106,814 kilometers on the odometer, this Savana 2500 is ready to meet the demands of your business or personal cargo needs. The 2019 GMC Savana 2500 Cargo Van is designed for efficiency and durability. Its spacious cargo area provides ample room for all your hauling needs, while the powerful engine ensures that it can handle the toughest jobs with ease. Dressed in a sleek and practical exterior, the Savana 2500 exudes professionalism. From its functional side panels to its sturdy construction, every aspect of this cargo van reflects GMC's commitment to reliability. Step inside the well-maintained interior, and you'll find a practical and user-friendly workspace. With comfortable seating and straightforward controls, this Savana 2500 makes every journey, whether for business or pleasure, a seamless experience. Don't miss the opportunity to own the 2019 GMC Savana 2500 Cargo Van with 106,814 kilometers and in excellent condition. Visit our dealership today to explore its features and experience firsthand why the Savana is trusted by businesses and individuals alike for their cargo-carrying needs. This well-cared-for Savana 2500 is poised to be a reliable partner for your transportation requirements.
