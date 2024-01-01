Menu
Introducing the 2019 GMC Savana 2500 Cargo Van, a robust and reliable workhorse thats been meticulously maintained and is now available in excellent condition at our dealership. With a modest 106,814 kilometers on the odometer, this Savana 2500 is ready to meet the demands of your business or personal cargo needs. The 2019 GMC Savana 2500 Cargo Van is designed for efficiency and durability. Its spacious cargo area provides ample room for all your hauling needs, while the powerful engine ensures that it can handle the toughest jobs with ease. Dressed in a sleek and practical exterior, the Savana 2500 exudes professionalism. From its functional side panels to its sturdy construction, every aspect of this cargo van reflects GMCs commitment to reliability. Step inside the well-maintained interior, and youll find a practical and user-friendly workspace. With comfortable seating and straightforward controls, this Savana 2500 makes every journey, whether for business or pleasure, a seamless experience. Dont miss the opportunity to own the 2019 GMC Savana 2500 Cargo Van with 106,814 kilometers and in excellent condition. Visit our dealership today to explore its features and experience firsthand why the Savana is trusted by businesses and individuals alike for their cargo-carrying needs. This well-cared-for Savana 2500 is poised to be a reliable partner for your transportation requirements.

2019 GMC Savana

106,814 KM

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

VIN 1GTW7AFG0K1349575

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 349575
  • Mileage 106,814 KM

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Brake/transmission shift interlock
Transmission oil cooler
GVWR
Cold Climate Package includes (K05) engine block heater (Includes (K08) auxiliary heat generator when ordered with (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo Diesel engine.)

Convenience

Console

Interior

CUP HOLDERS
STEERING WHEEL
Assist handles
oil life monitor
Theft-deterrent system

Safety

DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Hill start assist

Suspension

Suspension

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
Exhaust
All Windows
Floor Covering
battery
voltmeter
bumpers
fuel level
CLOTH
alternator
Visors
MIRRORS
BLACK
brakes
headlamps
side windows
Lighting
Instrumentation
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
driver and front passenger
4-wheel disc
odometer with trip odometer
Cooling
Frame
aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Vehicle
Rear axle
Wipers
maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
driver and right-front passenger
Headliner
Body
analog with speedometer
door
outside manual
STANDARD
Tow/haul mode selector
details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and conditions as well as geographical and technical restrictions. Requires active connected vehicle services and data plan. Data plans provided by AT&T or its local service provid...
Warning tones
PASS-Key III
Solar-Ray light-tinted
600 cold-cranking amps
for automatic transmissions
3 on the engine console cover
Door beams
steel-side
swing-out passenger-side
60/40 split
Fuel tank capacity
mid-frame and approximately 31 gallons (117.3L)
dual halogen composite
engine temperature and oil pressure
3.42 ratio (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
traction assistance and vehicle stability enhancement system
steel sleeve column with theft-deterrent locking feature
front independent with coil springs and stabilizer bar
rear hypoid drive axle with multi-leaf springs
instrument panel-mounted
external (Not available with (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
headlamp on and key-in-ignition
front intermittent wet-arm with pulse washers
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability
Padded
engine cover with open storage bin
over driver and passenger
full-length box ladder-type
power includes EPS electronic power steering
Trim panels
interior with 4 dome lights 1 overhead and 3 LED's on cross members in cargo area
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as Vehicle Diagnostics
Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for ten years from the vehicle delivery date for model year 2018 or newe...
front and rear painted Black with step-pad
full-length Black rubberized-vinyl (Not available with (RFM) rear floor covering delete
(5BV) Upfitter electrical or (PCH) Hotel Shuttle Package.)
hinged rear side doors and hinged rear doors (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package or (5BV) Upfitter electrical provisions.)
includes defeat switch and door handle-activated switches
Cargo tie-downs 6 D-ring attachments on cargo area floor (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package
(5BV) Upfitter electrical provisions or (ZP6) 5-passenger Savana Crew Van.)
8600 lbs. (3901 kg) (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LWN) 2.8L Duamax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
105 amps (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package
(C69) rear air conditioning
(9L7) Wiring junction block equipment accessory
(5BV) Upfitter electrical provisions or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)

