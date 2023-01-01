Menu
114,000 KM

114,000KM
Used
VIN 3VWE57BU5KM207688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # 23T2246
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE!!! FWD Vehicle Equipped with Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Volkswagen App Connect, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Power Windows/Mirrors/Locks and MORE!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Sunroof

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Windows

MOONROOF

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

