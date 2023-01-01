$229,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG
AMG GT R
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10004090
- VIN: WDDYJ7KA9LA026468
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 40,015 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GTR
Unleash your passion for the extraordinary with the 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R. A true masterpiece of engineering and design, this luxury sports car will elevate your driving experience to exhilarating new heights. From its captivating presence to its heart-pounding performance, every detail of the AMG GT R has been meticulously crafted to ignite your senses.
Buckle up for an adrenaline-fueled adventure like no other. The AMG GT R is powered by a handcrafted 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine, delivering a mind-boggling 577 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. From the moment you press the pedal, you'll experience explosive acceleration that propels you from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 3.5 seconds. The advanced AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7-speed transmission ensures lightning-fast gear changes, providing you with precise control over every shift.
The AMG GT R is a true track superstar that has been fine-tuned for exceptional performance on any road. Its lightweight construction and AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension system combine to offer an unrivaled driving experience. The active rear-wheel steering system enhances agility, allowing for razor-sharp cornering and exceptional stability at high speeds. With multiple driving modes, including the race-inspired AMG DYNAMIC SELECT, you have the power to customize your driving dynamics to match your mood and conquer any road with confidence.
Slide into the cockpit of the AMG GT R and surround yourself with opulent craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology. The hand-stitched leather seats embrace you, providing comfort and support during spirited drives. The dual 12.3-inch digital displays offer an intuitive interface that keeps you informed and in control. Revel in the concert-like experience of the Burmester high-end surround sound system as you navigate the roads in unrivaled luxury.
Indulge yourself in the extraordinary. Step into the driver's seat of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R and embark on a thrilling adventure that will leave you breathless. Visit our showroom today and discover the pinnacle of luxury, performance, and craftsmanship. Elevate your driving experience with the AMG GT R - where passion meets power.
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
