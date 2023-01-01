Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

40,015 KM

Details Description Features

$229,995

+ tax & licensing
$229,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

AMG GT R

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

AMG GT R

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$229,995

+ taxes & licensing

40,015KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10004090
  VIN: WDDYJ7KA9LA026468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 40,015 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GTR 

Unleash your passion for the extraordinary with the 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R. A true masterpiece of engineering and design, this luxury sports car will elevate your driving experience to exhilarating new heights. From its captivating presence to its heart-pounding performance, every detail of the AMG GT R has been meticulously crafted to ignite your senses.

 

Buckle up for an adrenaline-fueled adventure like no other. The AMG GT R is powered by a handcrafted 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine, delivering a mind-boggling 577 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. From the moment you press the pedal, you'll experience explosive acceleration that propels you from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 3.5 seconds. The advanced AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7-speed transmission ensures lightning-fast gear changes, providing you with precise control over every shift.

 

The AMG GT R is a true track superstar that has been fine-tuned for exceptional performance on any road. Its lightweight construction and AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension system combine to offer an unrivaled driving experience. The active rear-wheel steering system enhances agility, allowing for razor-sharp cornering and exceptional stability at high speeds. With multiple driving modes, including the race-inspired AMG DYNAMIC SELECT, you have the power to customize your driving dynamics to match your mood and conquer any road with confidence.

 

Slide into the cockpit of the AMG GT R and surround yourself with opulent craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology. The hand-stitched leather seats embrace you, providing comfort and support during spirited drives. The dual 12.3-inch digital displays offer an intuitive interface that keeps you informed and in control. Revel in the concert-like experience of the Burmester high-end surround sound system as you navigate the roads in unrivaled luxury.

 

Indulge yourself in the extraordinary. Step into the driver's seat of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R and embark on a thrilling adventure that will leave you breathless. Visit our showroom today and discover the pinnacle of luxury, performance, and craftsmanship. Elevate your driving experience with the AMG GT R - where passion meets power.

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

