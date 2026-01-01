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Come see this certified 2021 Ford Bronco Big Bend 4-Dr 4X4 | 7-Speed Manual | Hitch | CarPlay + Android | Rear Camera | and More !. Its Manual transmission and 2.3 L engine will keep you going. This Ford Bronco has the following options: Reverse Camera, Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, and 4X4. See it for yourself at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you dont buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

2021 Ford Bronco

80,381 KM

Details Description Features

$33,975

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Bronco

Big Bend | 7-Speed Manual | Hitch | CarPlay + Android | Rear Camera | and More !

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14295809

2021 Ford Bronco

Big Bend | 7-Speed Manual | Hitch | CarPlay + Android | Rear Camera | and More !

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

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$33,975

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
80,381KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMDE5BH2MLA86690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour AREA 51
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,381 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this certified 2021 Ford Bronco Big Bend 4-Dr 4X4 | 7-Speed Manual | Hitch | CarPlay + Android | Rear Camera | and More !. Its Manual transmission and 2.3 L engine will keep you going. This Ford Bronco has the following options: Reverse Camera, Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, and 4X4. See it for yourself at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera
Forward collision alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Zone Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Exterior

17" Alloy Wheels

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

4x4
Touch Screen
USB port
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
AUTO STOP/START

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
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519-836-2900

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$33,975

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2021 Ford Bronco