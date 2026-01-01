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Look at this certified 2024 Kia Carnival EX | Leather | Smart Cruise | Heated Wheel + Seats | CarPlay + Android | Power Seats | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 3.5 L engine will keep you going. This Kia Carnival comes equipped with these options: Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, and Power Mirrors. Stop by and visit us at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you dont buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

2024 Kia Carnival

21,009 KM

Details Description Features

$46,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Kia Carnival

EX | Leather | Smart Cruise | Heated Wheel + Seats | CarPlay + Android | Power Seats | and More !

Watch This Vehicle
14291102

2024 Kia Carnival

EX | Leather | Smart Cruise | Heated Wheel + Seats | CarPlay + Android | Power Seats | and More !

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

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Contact Seller

$46,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
21,009KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDNC5H35R6357077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ceramic Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 21,009 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this certified 2024 Kia Carnival EX | Leather | Smart Cruise | Heated Wheel + Seats | CarPlay + Android | Power Seats | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 3.5 L engine will keep you going. This Kia Carnival comes equipped with these options: Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, and Power Mirrors. Stop by and visit us at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
8 PASSENGER

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Zone Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
LEATHER
Touch Screen
USB port
Rear Air Conditioning and Heat
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Power Side Doors
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
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519-836-2900

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$46,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2024 Kia Carnival