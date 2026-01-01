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Look at this certified 2022 Ford Maverick XLT | Tow Hitch | CarPlay + Android | Rear Camera | Drop-in Bedliner | Alloy Wheels and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 2.5 L engine will keep you going. This Ford Maverick has the following options: Reverse Camera, Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, and Alloy Wheels. Test drive this vehicle at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you dont buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

2022 Ford Maverick

48,667 KM

Details Description Features

$30,988

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Maverick

XLT | Tow Hitch | CarPlay + Android | Rear Camera | Drop-in Bedliner | Alloy Wheels and More !

Watch This Vehicle
14166802

2022 Ford Maverick

XLT | Tow Hitch | CarPlay + Android | Rear Camera | Drop-in Bedliner | Alloy Wheels and More !

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 14166802
  2. 14166802
  3. 14166802
  4. 14166802
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$30,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
48,667KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FTTW8E32NRA82074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour AREA 51
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,667 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this certified 2022 Ford Maverick XLT | Tow Hitch | CarPlay + Android | Rear Camera | Drop-in Bedliner | Alloy Wheels and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 2.5 L engine will keep you going. This Ford Maverick has the following options: Reverse Camera, Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, and Alloy Wheels. Test drive this vehicle at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-836-XXXX

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519-836-2900

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$30,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2022 Ford Maverick