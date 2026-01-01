$30,988+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Maverick
XLT | Tow Hitch | CarPlay + Android | Rear Camera | Drop-in Bedliner | Alloy Wheels and More !
2022 Ford Maverick
XLT | Tow Hitch | CarPlay + Android | Rear Camera | Drop-in Bedliner | Alloy Wheels and More !
Location
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
519-836-2900
$30,988
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour AREA 51
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 48,667 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this certified 2022 Ford Maverick XLT | Tow Hitch | CarPlay + Android | Rear Camera | Drop-in Bedliner | Alloy Wheels and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 2.5 L engine will keep you going. This Ford Maverick has the following options: Reverse Camera, Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, and Alloy Wheels. Test drive this vehicle at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
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519-836-2900