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Look at this certified 2022 Subaru Outback Touring AWD | Heated Seats | Sunroof | Carplay + Android Auto | Eyesight | Blind Spot Monitor & More. Its Automatic transmission and 2.5 L engine will keep you going. This Subaru Outback has the following options: Sunroof, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, and Blind Spot Monitor. Test drive this vehicle at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you dont buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

2022 Subaru Outback

78,677 KM

Details Description Features

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Subaru Outback

Touring AWD | Heated Seats | Sunroof | Carplay + Android Auto | Eyesight | Blind Spot Monitor & More

Watch This Vehicle
14483586

2022 Subaru Outback

Touring AWD | Heated Seats | Sunroof | Carplay + Android Auto | Eyesight | Blind Spot Monitor & More

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 14483586
  2. 14483586
  3. 14483586
  4. 14483586
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$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
78,677KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S4BTDEC1N3203958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,677 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this certified 2022 Subaru Outback Touring AWD | Heated Seats | Sunroof | Carplay + Android Auto | Eyesight | Blind Spot Monitor & More. Its Automatic transmission and 2.5 L engine will keep you going. This Subaru Outback has the following options: Sunroof, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, and Blind Spot Monitor. Test drive this vehicle at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

AWD
Daily Rental
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-836-2900

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$29,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2022 Subaru Outback