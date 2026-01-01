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Come see this certified 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L | Leather | 360 Camera | Adaptive Cruise | Heated Wheel + Seats | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 3.6 L engine will keep you going. This Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid features the following options: Remote Start, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, and Power Windows. See it for yourself at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you dont buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

2023 Chrysler Pacifica

57,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chrysler Pacifica

Hybrid Touring L | Leather | 360 Camera | Adaptive Cruise | Heated Wheel + Seats | and More !

Watch This Vehicle
14283242.817731575?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=24741

2023 Chrysler Pacifica

Hybrid Touring L | Leather | 360 Camera | Adaptive Cruise | Heated Wheel + Seats | and More !

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 14283242.817731575?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=24741
  2. 14283242
  3. 14283242
  4. 14283242
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$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
57,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1L77PR519110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this certified 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L | Leather | 360 Camera | Adaptive Cruise | Heated Wheel + Seats | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 3.6 L engine will keep you going. This Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid features the following options: Remote Start, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, and Power Windows. See it for yourself at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

LEATHER
Daily Rental
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Power Side Doors
360 Camera
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport + Crew 4X4 | 6-Speed Manual | Solar Octane | Sunroof | JBL Audio | Heated Wheel and More ! 48,000 KM $51,988 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai PALISADE UrbanAWD | 7 Passenger | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats + Steering | Cooled Seats | BSM and More! for sale in Guelph, ON
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Used 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L | Leather | 360 Camera | Adaptive Cruise | Heated Wheel + Seats | and More ! for sale in Guelph, ON
2023 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L | Leather | 360 Camera | Adaptive Cruise | Heated Wheel + Seats | and More ! 57,000 KM $39,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

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Local Delivery

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Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
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$39,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2023 Chrysler Pacifica