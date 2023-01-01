$179,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-823-2277
2023 Dodge Challenger
SRT HELLCAT REDEYE WIDEBODY! COLLECTOR PIECE!
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$179,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10092579
- VIN: 2c3cdzl90ph557940
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 24 KM
Vehicle Description
FINAL EDITION! NO LUXURY TAX! REDEYE WIDEBODY!
Attention, speed demons and collectors! This is your chance to own the ultimate muscle car—the last of its kind! Introducing the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Redeye, a true powerhouse that will leave an indelible mark on automotive history.
Beneath its menacing exterior, the Hellcat's beating heart is a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® V8 engine, generating a jaw-dropping 797 horsepower, catapulting you from 0 to 60 in a blistering 3.4 seconds. With the Widebody package, this devilish beauty commands the road with a wider stance, improved handling, and an unmistakable presence.
As the final year of the Hellcat lineage, this limited-edition Redeye model is destined to become a coveted collector's piece. Imagine the envy on fellow enthusiasts' faces as they witness its sinister Redeye badge and exclusive design details, showcasing its rare status.
Inside the cockpit, you'll be surrounded by luxurious features and advanced technology, ensuring a thrilling yet comfortable driving experience. From the race-inspired seats to the cutting-edge infotainment system, every detail is crafted to perfection.
Don't miss your chance to own a piece of automotive history. Visit us today and claim your spot in the exclusive club of Hellcat owners. But hurry—this is your last opportunity to experience the unmatched power and prestige of the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Redeye. The legend awaits you!
Includes the following packages:
-Customer preferred package 27Q
-Plus Group
- SRT Black Package
-Technology Group
-Driver Convenience Group
-8 Speed TorqueFlite High performance automatic
- Power Sunroof
- Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4 inch display
