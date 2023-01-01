Menu
2023 Dodge Challenger

24 KM

Details Description Features

$179,995

+ tax & licensing
$179,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
2023 Dodge Challenger

2023 Dodge Challenger

SRT HELLCAT REDEYE WIDEBODY! COLLECTOR PIECE!

2023 Dodge Challenger

SRT HELLCAT REDEYE WIDEBODY! COLLECTOR PIECE!

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$179,995

+ taxes & licensing

24KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10092579
  • VIN: 2c3cdzl90ph557940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 24 KM

Vehicle Description

FINAL EDITION! NO LUXURY TAX! REDEYE WIDEBODY!

Attention, speed demons and collectors! This is your chance to own the ultimate muscle car—the last of its kind! Introducing the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Redeye, a true powerhouse that will leave an indelible mark on automotive history.

 

Beneath its menacing exterior, the Hellcat's beating heart is a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® V8 engine, generating a jaw-dropping 797 horsepower, catapulting you from 0 to 60 in a blistering 3.4 seconds. With the Widebody package, this devilish beauty commands the road with a wider stance, improved handling, and an unmistakable presence.

 

As the final year of the Hellcat lineage, this limited-edition Redeye model is destined to become a coveted collector's piece. Imagine the envy on fellow enthusiasts' faces as they witness its sinister Redeye badge and exclusive design details, showcasing its rare status.

 

Inside the cockpit, you'll be surrounded by luxurious features and advanced technology, ensuring a thrilling yet comfortable driving experience. From the race-inspired seats to the cutting-edge infotainment system, every detail is crafted to perfection.

 

Don't miss your chance to own a piece of automotive history. Visit us today and claim your spot in the exclusive club of Hellcat owners. But hurry—this is your last opportunity to experience the unmatched power and prestige of the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Redeye. The legend awaits you!

Includes the following packages:

-Customer preferred package 27Q

-Plus Group

- SRT Black Package

-Technology Group

-Driver Convenience Group

-8 Speed TorqueFlite High performance automatic

- Power Sunroof

- Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4 inch display

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

