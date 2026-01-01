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Come see this certified 2023 Honda Civic Sedan Sport | HPD Accessories | Sunroof | Heated Wheel + Seats | Remote Start | CarPlay + Android & More !. Its Automatic transmission and 2.0 L engine will keep you going. This Honda Civic Sedan has the following options: Sunroof, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, and Traction Control. Stop by and visit us at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you dont buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

2023 Honda Civic

34,609 KM

Details Description Features

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport | HPD Accessories | Sunroof | Heated Wheel + Seats | Remote Start | CarPlay + Android & More !

Watch This Vehicle
14537196.826469238?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=24741

2023 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport | HPD Accessories | Sunroof | Heated Wheel + Seats | Remote Start | CarPlay + Android & More !

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 14537196.826469238?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=24741
  2. 14537196
  3. 14537196
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$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
34,609KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFE2F51PH110878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,609 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this certified 2023 Honda Civic Sedan Sport | HPD Accessories | Sunroof | Heated Wheel + Seats | Remote Start | CarPlay + Android & More !. Its Automatic transmission and 2.0 L engine will keep you going. This Honda Civic Sedan has the following options: Sunroof, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, and Traction Control. Stop by and visit us at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-836-XXXX

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519-836-2900

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$29,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2023 Honda Civic