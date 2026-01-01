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Come see this certified 2024 GMC Terrain SLE AWD | Elevation Edition | Heated Seats | Remote Start | Wireless CarPlay | Lane Keep and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 1.5L engine will keep you going. This GMC Terrain features the following options: Reverse Camera, Remote Start, Apple Car Play, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, and Traction Control. Stop by and visit us at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you dont buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

2024 GMC Terrain

22,500 KM

Details Description Features

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD | Elevation Edition | Heated Seats | Remote Start | Wireless CarPlay | Lane Keep and More !

Watch This Vehicle
14529174

2024 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD | Elevation Edition | Heated Seats | Remote Start | Wireless CarPlay | Lane Keep and More !

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 14529174
  2. 14529174
  3. 14529174
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
22,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALTEGXRL256055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 22,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this certified 2024 GMC Terrain SLE AWD | Elevation Edition | Heated Seats | Remote Start | Wireless CarPlay | Lane Keep and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 1.5L engine will keep you going. This GMC Terrain features the following options: Reverse Camera, Remote Start, Apple Car Play, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, and Traction Control. Stop by and visit us at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
remote start

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

AWD
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Apple Car Play

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
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519-836-2900

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$29,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2024 GMC Terrain