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Check out this certified 2024 Dodge Durango GT Plus AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Cooled + Heated Seats | CarPlay + Android | Rear Cam & More!. Its Automatic transmission and 3.6 L engine will keep you going. This Dodge Durango has the following options: Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Remote Start, Navigation System, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Air Conditioned Seats, Heated Seats, and Tilt Steering Wheel. Test drive this vehicle at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you dont buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

2024 Dodge Durango

64,828 KM

Details Description Features

$43,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Dodge Durango

GT Plus AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Cooled + Heated Seats | CarPlay + Android | Rear Cam & More!

Watch This Vehicle
13993713

2024 Dodge Durango

GT Plus AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Cooled + Heated Seats | CarPlay + Android | Rear Cam & More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

Contact Seller

$43,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
64,828KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RDJDG2RC190551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 64,828 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this certified 2024 Dodge Durango GT Plus AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Cooled + Heated Seats | CarPlay + Android | Rear Cam & More!. Its Automatic transmission and 3.6 L engine will keep you going. This Dodge Durango has the following options: Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Remote Start, Navigation System, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Air Conditioned Seats, Heated Seats, and Tilt Steering Wheel. Test drive this vehicle at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

AWD
LEATHER
Daily Rental
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-836-XXXX

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519-836-2900

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$43,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2024 Dodge Durango