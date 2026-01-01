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Come see this certified 2024 Ram ProMaster Cargo Van 159 WB Extended High Roof | Partition | Adaptive Cruise | Vinyl Bucket Seats | CarPlay | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 3.6 L engine will keep you going. This Ram ProMaster Cargo Van features the following options: Reverse Camera, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, and Android Auto / Apple CarPlay. See it for yourself at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you dont buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

2024 RAM Cargo Van

20,834 KM

Details Description Features

$46,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster 159" WB Extended High Roof | Partition | Adaptive Cruise | Vinyl Bucket Seats | CarPlay | and More !

Watch This Vehicle
14273834

2024 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster 159" WB Extended High Roof | Partition | Adaptive Cruise | Vinyl Bucket Seats | CarPlay | and More !

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

Contact Seller

$46,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
20,834KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6MRVJG1RE105884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 20,834 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this certified 2024 Ram ProMaster Cargo Van 159" WB Extended High Roof | Partition | Adaptive Cruise | Vinyl Bucket Seats | CarPlay | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 3.6 L engine will keep you going. This Ram ProMaster Cargo Van features the following options: Reverse Camera, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, and Android Auto / Apple CarPlay. See it for yourself at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

Daily Rental
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-836-XXXX

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519-836-2900

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$46,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2024 RAM Cargo Van