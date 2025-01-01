Menu
<p>2013 Porsche Cayenne diesel no accidents, highly optioned.</p><p><table><tbody><tr><td>BASE</td><td>Cayenne Diesel</td></tr><tr><td>1D6</td><td>Trailer Hitch w/o Ball</td></tr><tr><td>1N3</td><td>Power Steering Plus</td></tr><tr><td>2C4</td><td>Memory Package for Electric Steering Column</td></tr><tr><td>3FE</td><td>Moonroof</td></tr><tr><td>3PN</td><td>Memory Package for Electrically Adjustable Seats</td></tr><tr><td>3SN</td><td>No Roof Rails</td></tr><tr><td>3Y8</td><td>ElecRollupSunblindRearSideWind</td></tr><tr><td>4A4</td><td>Heated Seats Front and Rear</td></tr><tr><td>4D3</td><td>Seat Ventilation Front</td></tr><tr><td>4F6</td><td>Porsche Entry & Drive</td></tr><tr><td>4L6</td><td>Auto Dimming Interior Rearview Morror</td></tr><tr><td>6XT</td><td>Automatically Dimming Exterior Mirrors</td></tr><tr><td>7B6</td><td>12-Volt Outlet in Rear Center Consoles</td></tr><tr><td>7D7</td><td>Six-Disc Changer</td></tr><tr><td>7T1</td><td>PCM with Navigation Module</td></tr><tr><td>7X8</td><td>ReverCamera-ParkAssisFrontRear</td></tr><tr><td>7Y1</td><td>Lane Change Assist (LCA)</td></tr><tr><td>8EA</td><td>Bi-Xenon(TM) Headlights w/PDLS</td></tr><tr><td>9MB</td><td>Dimmable Interior LED Lighting</td></tr><tr><td>9VL</td><td>BOSE(R) Surround Sound System</td></tr><tr><td>A1</td><td>Black</td></tr><tr><td>EXT</td><td>TPMS</td></tr><tr><td>MA</td><td>Standard Interior in Black</td></tr><tr><td>PE5</td><td>14-way Power Seats-Memory Pkg</td></tr><tr><td>PIP</td><td>Porsche Intelligent Performance</td></tr><tr><td>PV3</td><td>Premium Plus Package</td></tr><tr><td>PV7</td><td>Bose Audio Package</td></tr><tr><td>Q2J</td><td>14-way Power Seats-Memory Pkg</td></tr><tr><td>QV4</td><td>SiriusXM(TM) Sat Radio Rcvr</td></tr></tbody></table><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1763084162241_6155128952443877 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p> <p>** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site ** Unless stated otherwise all our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees. Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada. You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we dont have exactly what youre looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience.  Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1682346445326_9978056229470107 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2013 Porsche Cayenne

165,626 MI

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Porsche Cayenne

AWD 4DR DIESEL

13175204

2013 Porsche Cayenne

AWD 4DR DIESEL

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

905-875-0715

Logo_AccidentFree

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,626MI
VIN WP1AF2A21DLA26138

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,626 MI

2013 Porsche Cayenne diesel no accidents, highly optioned.

BASECayenne Diesel1D6Trailer Hitch w/o Ball1N3Power Steering Plus2C4Memory Package for Electric Steering Column3FEMoonroof3PNMemory Package for Electrically Adjustable Seats3SNNo Roof Rails3Y8ElecRollupSunblindRearSideWind4A4Heated Seats Front and Rear4D3Seat Ventilation Front4F6Porsche Entry & Drive4L6Auto Dimming Interior Rearview Morror6XTAutomatically Dimming Exterior Mirrors7B612-Volt Outlet in Rear Center Consoles7D7Six-Disc Changer7T1PCM with Navigation Module7X8ReverCamera-ParkAssisFrontRear7Y1Lane Change Assist (LCA)8EABi-Xenon(TM) Headlights w/PDLS9MBDimmable Interior LED Lighting9VLBOSE(R) Surround Sound SystemA1BlackEXTTPMSMAStandard Interior in BlackPE514-way Power Seats-Memory PkgPIPPorsche Intelligent PerformancePV3Premium Plus PackagePV7Bose Audio PackageQ2J14-way Power Seats-Memory PkgQV4SiriusXM(TM) Sat Radio Rcvr

** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site ** Unless stated otherwise all our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees. Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada. You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we don't have exactly what you're looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience.  Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.

All Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Double wishbone front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Electric parking brake
Trailer hitch prep
Front/rear brake pad-wear sensors
Brake calipers painted in black

rear window defogger
HomeLink Garage Door Opener
(2) front/(2) rear cupholders
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
COMPASS DISPLAY
Refrigerated glove compartment

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Front side-impact airbags
ISOFIX child seat anchor prep -inc: all passenger seating
Dual front airbags w/passenger sensor

Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Front fog lights
LED turn signals
Tire sealing compound w/electric air compressor
Front apron w/integrated air intakes
Rain-sensing intermittent windshield wipers w/heated washers

coolant temp
speedometer
outside temp
fuel level
oil temp
TIME
REAR SIDE-IMPACT AIRBAGS
18 collapsible spare tire
Anti-theft system -inc: passenger compartment monitor
Preparation for mobile phone
Halogen headlights -inc: auto levelling
Headlight assistant
Rear intermittent windshield wipers
Side air intakes painted in exterior colour
LED rear lights w/adaptive brake lights
Pwr windows -inc: remote for rear windows
Exhaust system w/(2) single-tube tailpipes in matte silver
Electronic engine throttle w/sport button
100L fuel tank
Sport chrono pkg -inc: analog & digital stop watch on instrument panel
Speed
front seat force-limiters
front/rear door trim strips
lower centre console
gear selector trim
trim panel & front ashtray cover
programmable customized opening height
trip mileage
warnings
3-point seat belts -inc: outboard seating pre-tensioners
Black high-gloss interior pkg -inc: dashboard trim strip
Pwr tailgate -inc: auto open/close
Analog dial gauges -inc: tachometer
On-board computer -inc: digital continuous indication of total mileage
Bumper safety system -inc: (2) cross-members
(2) crush zones
3.0L 24-valve V6 turbocharged diesel engine

Bulletproof Auto Sales

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0
$17,990

Bulletproof Auto Sales

905-875-0715

2013 Porsche Cayenne