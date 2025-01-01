$17,990+ taxes & licensing
2013 Porsche Cayenne
AWD 4DR DIESEL
Location
Bulletproof Auto Sales
12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0
905-875-0715
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,626 MI
Vehicle Description
2013 Porsche Cayenne diesel no accidents, highly optioned.
BASECayenne Diesel1D6Trailer Hitch w/o Ball1N3Power Steering Plus2C4Memory Package for Electric Steering Column3FEMoonroof3PNMemory Package for Electrically Adjustable Seats3SNNo Roof Rails3Y8ElecRollupSunblindRearSideWind4A4Heated Seats Front and Rear4D3Seat Ventilation Front4F6Porsche Entry & Drive4L6Auto Dimming Interior Rearview Morror6XTAutomatically Dimming Exterior Mirrors7B612-Volt Outlet in Rear Center Consoles7D7Six-Disc Changer7T1PCM with Navigation Module7X8ReverCamera-ParkAssisFrontRear7Y1Lane Change Assist (LCA)8EABi-Xenon(TM) Headlights w/PDLS9MBDimmable Interior LED Lighting9VLBOSE(R) Surround Sound SystemA1BlackEXTTPMSMAStandard Interior in BlackPE514-way Power Seats-Memory PkgPIPPorsche Intelligent PerformancePV3Premium Plus PackagePV7Bose Audio PackageQ2J14-way Power Seats-Memory PkgQV4SiriusXM(TM) Sat Radio Rcvr
** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site ** Unless stated otherwise all our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees. Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada. You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we don't have exactly what you're looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience. Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.
Vehicle Features
905-875-0715