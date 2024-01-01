Menu
<div>Buy with confidence, we are a OMVIC and UCDA certified registered dealer, member of the used car dealer association and better business bureau. All prices are plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees, no admin fees guaranteed. Warranties available up to 48 months.<br><br></div><div> As is special!!!! As per OMVIC regulations, the following declaration must be stated: The motor vehicle is being sold as-is and is not represented as being mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may require repairs at the purchasers expense. The vehicle runs and drives very well, engine and transmission are perfect but Omvic states that we must include this as is disclaimer, to find out more about what this means please contact us. </div><div><br></div><div>For more information call or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton. Please call first before coming, thank you.<br></div>

2004 Pontiac Vibe

299,999 KM

$2,995

+ tax & licensing
2004 Pontiac Vibe

2004 Pontiac Vibe

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1

905-547-7700

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

299,999KM
Used
Fair Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 299,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy with confidence, we are a OMVIC and UCDA certified registered dealer, member of the used car dealer association and better business bureau. All prices are plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees, no admin fees guaranteed. Warranties available up to 48 months.


As is special!!!! As per OMVIC regulations, the following declaration must be stated: The motor vehicle is being sold 'as-is' and is not represented as being mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may require repairs at the purchasers expense. The vehicle runs and drives very well, engine and transmission are perfect but Omvic states that we must include this as is disclaimer, to find out more about what this means please contact us. 
For more information call or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton. Please call first before coming, thank you.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Equalizer

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1

905-547-7700

Cell: 647-895-7078
$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

905-547-7700

2004 Pontiac Vibe