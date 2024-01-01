$2,995+ tax & licensing
2004 Pontiac Vibe
2004 Pontiac Vibe
Location
Adam's Fine Cars Inc
95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1
905-547-7700
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$2,995
+ taxes & licensing
299,999KM
Used
Fair Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 299,999 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy with confidence, we are a OMVIC and UCDA certified registered dealer, member of the used car dealer association and better business bureau. All prices are plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees, no admin fees guaranteed. Warranties available up to 48 months.
As is special!!!! As per OMVIC regulations, the following declaration must be stated: The motor vehicle is being sold 'as-is' and is not represented as being mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may require repairs at the purchasers expense. The vehicle runs and drives very well, engine and transmission are perfect but Omvic states that we must include this as is disclaimer, to find out more about what this means please contact us.
For more information call or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton. Please call first before coming, thank you.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Exterior
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Equalizer
