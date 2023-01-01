$8,495+ tax & licensing
2005 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
416-270-7657
Certified
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 893
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2005 Toyota Corolla
Interior has power windows, locks, mirrors! AM/FM Radio, CD Player, steering wheel controls, comfortable Seats, Air conditioning blows cold, cloth seats and much more....Very spacious interior. Great visibility all around. This great Sedan is a solid car that will last you years.
2005 Toyota Corolla only 150,362 km for just $8495.00. Automatic Transmission, Power Options, Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission. The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.
Vehicle Features
