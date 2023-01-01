Menu
**WE FINANCE EVERYONE  ! THE BEST PRICES - THE BEST VEHICLES - EVERYDAY !

***Dont Miss Out the Chance To Get This Great 2005 Toyota Corolla ***

Interior has power windows, locks, mirrors! AM/FM Radio, CD Player, steering wheel controls, comfortable Seats,  Air conditioning blows cold,  cloth seats and much more....Very spacious interior. Great visibility all around. This great Sedan is a solid car that will last you years. 

2005 Toyota Corolla only 150,362 km for just $8495.00. Do not miss out on this Sedan before it is too late. Automatic Transmission, Power Options, Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission.  The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.

Exclusive in-House Financing is available Between Dealer & the Customer. No Banks involved! Approved on the Spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Bi-Weekly Payments According To customer's Budget.  Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. For your peace of mind. We offer 1 to 3 years warranty at reasonable prices.

We are a Proud Member of UCDA and OMVIC Registered. Over 15 + Years of Experience in Automotive Industry. We also have Huge Inventory of Certified Imported / Domestic Vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.

To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customers testimonial videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd

This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.

For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657

Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826

Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com

visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com

2005 Toyota Corolla

0 KM

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
2005 Toyota Corolla

CE

2005 Toyota Corolla

CE

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

416-270-7657

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E05C908972

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 893
  • Mileage 0 KM

**WE FINANCE EVERYONE  ! THE BEST PRICES - THE BEST VEHICLES - EVERYDAY !

***Don't Miss Out the Chance To Get This Great 2005 Toyota Corolla ***

Interior has power windows, locks, mirrors! AM/FM Radio, CD Player, steering wheel controls, comfortable Seats,  Air conditioning blows cold,  cloth seats and much more....Very spacious interior. Great visibility all around. This great Sedan is a solid car that will last you years. 

2005 Toyota Corolla only 150,362 km for just $8495.00. Do not miss out on this Sedan before it is too late. Automatic Transmission, Power Options, Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission.  The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.

Exclusive in-House Financing is available Between Dealer & the Customer. No Banks involved! Approved on the Spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Bi-Weekly Payments According To customer’s Budget.  Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. For your peace of mind. We offer 1 to 3 years warranty at reasonable prices.

We are a Proud Member of UCDA and OMVIC Registered. Over 15 + Years of Experience in Automotive Industry. We also have Huge Inventory of Certified Imported / Domestic Vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.

To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customer's testimonial videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd

This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.

For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657

Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826

Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com

visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats

Precision Motors

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

416-270-7657

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

2005 Toyota Corolla