2008 Toyota RAV4
4WD 4dr I4
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
- Listing ID: 10150077
- VIN: JTMBD33V486087996
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 257,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Toyota Rav4 4WD 4dr I4,excellent conditions,safety certification included ,3 previos owners,carfax shows a minor damaged no claim call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=gTueLXlsjhUtsffz2TlXOPI9BK3aAbrf
Vehicle Features
