2008 Toyota RAV4

257,000 KM

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2008 Toyota RAV4

2008 Toyota RAV4

4WD 4dr I4

2008 Toyota RAV4

4WD 4dr I4

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

257,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10150077
  • VIN: JTMBD33V486087996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 257,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Toyota Rav4 4WD 4dr I4,excellent conditions,safety certification included ,3 previos owners,carfax shows a minor damaged no claim call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=gTueLXlsjhUtsffz2TlXOPI9BK3aAbrf

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Buy From Home Available

Email GC Motors

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

