$8,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Lincoln MKX
AWD 4DR
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
224,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2LMDJ8JC9ABJ32311
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 224,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Lincoln MKX,AWD,excellent conditions,remote Starter,clean carfax,safety certification included on the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
Click or paste here for carfax:
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Alternate Numbers905-312-8999
