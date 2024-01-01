Menu
<p>2010 Lincoln MKX,AWD,excellent conditions,remote Starter,clean carfax,safety certification included on the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p><p>Click or paste here for carfax: </p>

2010 Lincoln MKX

224,000 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 Lincoln MKX

AWD 4DR

2010 Lincoln MKX

AWD 4DR

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

224,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2LMDJ8JC9ABJ32311

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 224,000 KM

2010 Lincoln MKX,AWD,excellent conditions,remote Starter,clean carfax,safety certification included on the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

Click or paste here for carfax: 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

905-312-8999
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2010 Lincoln MKX