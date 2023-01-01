Menu
2009 BMW 3 Series

187,656 KM

Details Description Features

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2009 BMW 3 Series

2009 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive *AWD, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF*

2009 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive *AWD, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

187,656KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10138605
  VIN: WBAPK73579A451620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,656 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing 
12 months or 12,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim 
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
Sunroof
AWD
Air Conditioning
Cruise control 
Leather seats 
Heated seats 
Power seats 
Power locks
Power window
Power mirrors
Remote key-less entry

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

