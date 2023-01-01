$9,495+ tax & licensing
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing
Zens Auto Sales
905-962-2226
2009 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive *AWD, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF*
Location
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
187,656KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10138605
- VIN: WBAPK73579A451620
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 187,656 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing
12 months or 12,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
Sunroof
AWD
Air Conditioning
Cruise control
Leather seats
Heated seats
Power seats
Power locks
Power window
Power mirrors
Remote key-less entry
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Sun/Moonroof
