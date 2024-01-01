$11,495+ tax & licensing
2012 MINI Cooper Countryman
S COUNTRYMAN *AWD, MOONROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS*
2012 MINI Cooper Countryman
S COUNTRYMAN *AWD, MOONROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,465 KM
Vehicle Description
Zen's Auto Sale Inc.
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
AWD
Moonroof
Sports mode
Leather seats
Heated seats
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Power windows
Auxiliary input
USB
Remote key-less entry
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Zens Auto Sales
Email Zens Auto Sales
Zens Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-962-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-962-2226