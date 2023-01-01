Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Chevrolet Uplander

220,790 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

Contact Seller
2009 Chevrolet Uplander

2009 Chevrolet Uplander

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Chevrolet Uplander

LS

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

  1. 1685378135
  2. 1685378135
  3. 1685378115
  4. 1685378115
  5. 1685378115
  6. 1685378115
  7. 1685378115
  8. 1685378115
  9. 1685378115
  10. 1685378115
  11. 1685378115
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
220,790KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10004024
  • VIN: 1GNDV23139D125655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 220,790 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Chevrolet Uplander LS, Runs and Drives Great! Detailed Interior! Ready to Go! A/C Blows Cold!

$4995.00 Plus tax and licensing fees 

To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.

For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com

Experience our hassle-free buying experience and buy with confidence.
We aim to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.

CarFax is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.

Warranties are Available from 3 to 36 months for all Makes and Models! 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Star Sales Ltd

2009 Chevrolet Uplan...
 220,790 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 227,650 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Focus SEL
 134,350 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Auto Star Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

Call Dealer

289-639-XXXX

(click to show)

289-639-6755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory