2009 Chevrolet Uplander

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 0 , 7 9 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10004024

10004024 VIN: 1GNDV23139D125655

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 220,790 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Additional Features Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.