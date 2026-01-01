$5,995+ taxes & licensing
2009 Honda Civic
DX
2009 Honda Civic
DX
Location
CLS Auto Sales
2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8
905-561-8030
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 205,884 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2009 Honda Civic comes with AM/FM Radio, AC, and power outlets to ensure comfort and convenience. With 205884 km on the odometer, this Civic is a fuel-efficient, reliable, and practical vehicle for your car needs.
fuel-efficient
Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.
Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.
3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.
Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.
C.L.S Auto Sales 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8.
Office #: 905-561-8030 After-Hours #: 905-517-4507
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From CLS Auto Sales
Email CLS Auto Sales
CLS Auto Sales
Call Dealer
905-561-XXXX(click to show)
905-561-8030
Alternate Numbers905-517-4507
+ taxes & licensing>
905-561-8030