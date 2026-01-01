$6,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Juke
SL
2015 Nissan Juke
SL
Location
CLS Auto Sales
2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8
905-561-8030
Certified
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 226,042 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 Nissan Juke is an AWD wagon with plenty of great features for smooth rides. Feel safe and secure with 360 camera view, brake assist, and privacy glass. GPS navigation, a sunroof, and AC ensure you and up to 4 other passengers experience comfort with every trip. This fully-certified, fuel-efficient vehicle is a practical and reliable ride.
Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.
Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.
3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.
Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.
C.L.S Auto Sales 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8.
Office #: 905-561-8030 After-Hours #: 905-517-4507
Vehicle Features
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Exterior
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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905-561-8030