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<p class=MsoNormal>This 2015 Nissan Juke is an AWD wagon with plenty of great features for smooth rides. Feel safe and secure with 360 camera view, brake assist, and privacy glass. GPS navigation, a sunroof, and AC ensure you and up to 4 other passengers experience comfort with every trip. This fully-certified, fuel-efficient vehicle is a practical and reliable ride. </p><p class=MsoNormal>Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.</p><p class=MsoNormal>3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.</p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>C.L.S Auto Sales</strong> 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8. <br>Office #: 905-561-8030<span style=mso-tab-count: 1;>          </span>After-Hours #: 905-517-4507</p>

2015 Nissan Juke

226,042 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Nissan Juke

SL

Watch This Vehicle
14162947

2015 Nissan Juke

SL

Location

CLS Auto Sales

2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8

905-561-8030

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
226,042KM
VIN JN8AF5MV2FT558515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 226,042 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 Nissan Juke is an AWD wagon with plenty of great features for smooth rides. Feel safe and secure with 360 camera view, brake assist, and privacy glass. GPS navigation, a sunroof, and AC ensure you and up to 4 other passengers experience comfort with every trip. This fully-certified, fuel-efficient vehicle is a practical and reliable ride. 

Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.

Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.

3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.

Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.

 

C.L.S Auto Sales 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8.
Office #: 905-561-8030          After-Hours #: 905-517-4507

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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CLS Auto Sales

CLS Auto Sales

2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8

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905-561-XXXX

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905-561-8030

Alternate Numbers
905-517-4507
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$6,995

+ taxes & licensing>

CLS Auto Sales

905-561-8030

2015 Nissan Juke