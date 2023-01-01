Menu
2009 Honda Civic

175,913 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Best Motors

289-988-8088

2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

Sport

2009 Honda Civic

Sport

Location

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

289-988-8088

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

175,913KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9457429
  • Stock #: C9229
  • VIN: 2HGFA16669H029229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,913 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Sun/Moonroof

Buy From Home Available

Best Motors

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

