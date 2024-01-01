2009 Honda CR-V

Menu
<p>2009 Honda CRV 4WD 5dr EX-L, excellent conditions ,perfect for winter,one owner,carfax shows a minor claim,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p><p>click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=flg1+gRHUkqIuyCozS029teTZ3i1qoAs</p>

240,000 KM

4WD 5dr EX-L

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

240,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5J6RE48749L814529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 240,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Honda CRV 4WD 5dr EX-L, excellent conditions ,perfect for winter,one owner,carfax shows a minor claim,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=flg1+gRHUkqIuyCozS029teTZ3i1qoAs

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

905-312-8999
