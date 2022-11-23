Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

174,605 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-920-2663

Contact Seller
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL *HEATED SEATS, SAFETY,

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL *HEATED SEATS, SAFETY,

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-920-2663

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

174,605KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9362902
  • VIN: 5NMSG13D79H280716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,605 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing 
12 months or 12,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim 
Car-proof included
Safety

Heated seats
Financing available

Air Conditioning

Fog Lights

Folding Rear Seats

Aux Input
Cruise control 
Power locks
Power Steering
Power Windows 
CD player
Premium audio
Fog lights

Steering wheel controls

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Zens Auto Sales

2009 Hyundai Santa F...
 174,605 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 120,283 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 151,147 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic

Email Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

Call Dealer

905-920-XXXX

(click to show)

905-920-2663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory