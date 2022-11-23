$8,995+ tax & licensing
905-920-2663
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL *HEATED SEATS, SAFETY,
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9362902
- VIN: 5NMSG13D79H280716
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 174,605 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing
12 months or 12,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Car-proof included
Safety
Heated seats
Financing available
Air Conditioning
Fog Lights
Folding Rear Seats
Aux Input
Cruise control
Power locks
Power Steering
Power Windows
CD player
Premium audio
Steering wheel controls
Vehicle Features
