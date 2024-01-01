Menu
Dealer: Zens Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.   Plus HST plus licensing 1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim Carfax included  Safety  Financing available
AWD Leather seats Heated seats  Sunroof Cruise control Air Conditioning  Power locks Power steering  Power mirrors Power windows Power seats Auxiliary input  USB Remote key-less entry CD player  Premium audio
Foglight

2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

210,078 KM

Details Description Features

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 *AWD, SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SAFETY*

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 *AWD, SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SAFETY*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
210,078KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDGF81X29F344954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 210,078 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
AWD
Leather seats
Heated seats
Sunroof
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Power windows
Power seats
Auxiliary input
USB
Remote key-less entry
CD player
Premium audio
Foglight

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

Call Dealer

905-962-XXXX

(click to show)

905-962-2226

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class