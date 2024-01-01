Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=line-height: 1.5;>2009 Mercedes C300 4MATIC, Runs and Drives Great! Detailed Interior! Ready to Go! A/C and Heat Work! Leather sunroof and Heated seats!</p><p style=line-height: 1.5;><strong>$9995.00 Plus tax and licensing fees </strong></p><p style=line-height: 1.5;><strong>To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.</strong></p><p style=line-height: 1.5;>For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com</p><p style=line-height: 1.5;>Experience our hassle-free buying experience and buy with confidence.<br />We aim to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.<br /><br />CarFax is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.<br /><br />Warranties are Available from 3 to 36 months for all Makes and Models! </p>

2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

145,050 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

300

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

300

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

  1. 1712647611
  2. 1712647611
  3. 1712647608
  4. 1712647608
  5. 1712647608
  6. 1712647608
  7. 1712647608
  8. 1712647608
  9. 1712647608
  10. 1712647608
  11. 1712647608
  12. 1712647608
  13. 1712647608
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
145,050KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDGF81X79F272598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,050 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Mercedes C300 4MATIC, Runs and Drives Great! Detailed Interior! Ready to Go! A/C and Heat Work! Leather sunroof and Heated seats!

$9995.00 Plus tax and licensing fees 

To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.

For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com

Experience our hassle-free buying experience and buy with confidence.
We aim to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.

CarFax is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.

Warranties are Available from 3 to 36 months for all Makes and Models! 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Star Sales Ltd

Used 2008 Ford Focus 4DR SDN SE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2008 Ford Focus 4DR SDN SE 82,040 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt 4dr Sdn for sale in Hamilton, ON
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt 4dr Sdn 111,370 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SE 188,630 KM $6,495 + tax & lic

Email Auto Star Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

Call Dealer

289-639-XXXX

(click to show)

289-639-6755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

Contact Seller
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class