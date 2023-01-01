$10,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-962-2226
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C250 4MATIC *AWD, SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,495
- Listing ID: 10500870
- VIN: WDDGF8FB6AF493563
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 193,182 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
AWD
Leather seats
Heated seats
Sunroof
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Power windows
Power seats
Auxiliary input
USB
Remote key-less entry
CD player
Premium audio
Foglight
