2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

193,182 KM

Details Description Features

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C250 4MATIC *AWD, SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS*

2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C250 4MATIC *AWD, SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

193,182KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 193,182 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
AWD
Leather seats
Heated seats
Sunroof
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Power windows
Power seats
Auxiliary input
USB
Remote key-less entry
CD player
Premium audio
Foglight

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

