Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>only 78000km,accident free,1 owner, the vibe is a toyota matrix made for pontiac auto ,cruise, power mirrors.excellent condition.safety included, no added fees or charges.</p>

2010 Pontiac Vibe

78,491 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Pontiac Vibe

4 DR HATCHBACK,ONLY 78000KM,ACCIDENT FREE

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Pontiac Vibe

4 DR HATCHBACK,ONLY 78000KM,ACCIDENT FREE

Location

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

  1. 1708030861
  2. 1708030864
  3. 1708030868
  4. 1708030871
  5. 1708030874
  6. 1708030877
  7. 1708030880
  8. 1708030883
  9. 1708030886
  10. 1708030889
  11. 1708030892
  12. 1708030895
  13. 1708030897
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
78,491KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5y2sp6e85az414099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,491 KM

Vehicle Description

only 78000km,accident free,1 owner, the vibe is a toyota matrix made for pontiac auto ,cruise, power mirrors.excellent condition.safety included, no added fees or charges.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From RDJ Auto Sales & Service

Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE,ACCIDENT FREE,ONLY 80000KM for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE,ACCIDENT FREE,ONLY 80000KM 80,415 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Yaris LE,ONLY 19000KM,1 OWNER,ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Toyota Yaris LE,ONLY 19000KM,1 OWNER,ACCIDENT FREE 19,975 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Mazda Miata MX-5 GX 0NLY 71000KM,ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2007 Mazda Miata MX-5 GX 0NLY 71000KM,ACCIDENT FREE 71,213 KM $15,500 + tax & lic

Email RDJ Auto Sales & Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RDJ Auto Sales & Service

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

Call Dealer

905-318-XXXX

(click to show)

905-318-3353

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

905-318-3353

Contact Seller
2010 Pontiac Vibe