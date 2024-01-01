$11,900+ tax & licensing
2010 Pontiac Vibe
4 DR HATCHBACK,ONLY 78000KM,ACCIDENT FREE
Location
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
905-318-3353
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
78,491KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5y2sp6e85az414099
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 78,491 KM
Vehicle Description
only 78000km,accident free,1 owner, the vibe is a toyota matrix made for pontiac auto ,cruise, power mirrors.excellent condition.safety included, no added fees or charges.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Telematics
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From RDJ Auto Sales & Service
