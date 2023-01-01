$9,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota RAV4
2WD 4dr I4 Base
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 242,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Toyota Rav4 2WD 4dr I4 Base, excellent conditions, gas saver ,perfect for winter,safety certification included in the price,call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax:
