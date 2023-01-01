Menu
<p>2010 Toyota Rav4 2WD 4dr I4 Base, excellent conditions, gas saver ,perfect for winter,safety certification included in the price,call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p><p>click or paste here for carfax: </p>

2010 Toyota RAV4

242,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota RAV4

2WD 4dr I4 Base

2010 Toyota RAV4

2WD 4dr I4 Base

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

242,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3ZF4DV6AW031236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 242,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Toyota Rav4 2WD 4dr I4 Base, excellent conditions, gas saver ,perfect for winter,safety certification included in the price,call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-XXXX

289-700-2277

905-312-8999
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2010 Toyota RAV4