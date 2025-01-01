$4,995+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Edge
SEL *AS-IS HAS RUST*
2011 Ford Edge
SEL *AS-IS HAS RUST*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Sold As Is
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 176,957 KM
Vehicle Description
Zen's Auto Sales
NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!
Price + HST + licensing
Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!
74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5
https://zensautosales.ca/
AS-IS CAR DRIVES GREAT. ENGINE & TRANSMISSION ARE IN GOOD CONDITION BUT IT IS RUSTY UNDERNEATH.
Carfax included
Heated seats
Remote start
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Cruise control
Remote key-less entry
AUX input
Power windows
CD player
Premium audio
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Zens Auto Sales
Email Zens Auto Sales
Zens Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-962-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-962-2226