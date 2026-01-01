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<p class=p1>Zens Auto Sales</p><p class=p1>NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!</p><p class=p1>Price + HST + licensing </p><p class=p1>Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!</p><p class=p1>Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!</p><p class=p1>74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5</p><p class=p1>https://zensautosales.ca/</p><p class=p1>SAFETY INCLUDED</p><p class=p1>Carfax included</p><p class=p1>Financing available</p><p class=p1>AWD</p><p class=p1>Heated seats</p><p class=p1>Safety features</p><p class=p1>Eco mode</p><p class=p1>Backup camera</p><p class=p1>Brake Hold</p><p class=p1>Cruise control</p><p class=p1>Air Conditioning</p><p class=p1>Power locks</p><p class=p1>Power mirrors</p><p class=p1>Power windows</p><p class=p1>Auxiliary input</p><p class=p1>USB</p><p class=p1>Premium audio</p>

2020 Honda HR-V

129,891 KM

Details Description Features

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda HR-V

LX *AWD, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA*

Watch This Vehicle
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2020 Honda HR-V

LX *AWD, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
129,891KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H38LM106298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,891 KM

Vehicle Description

Zen's Auto Sales

NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!

Price + HST + licensing 

Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!

Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!

74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5

https://zensautosales.ca/

SAFETY INCLUDED

Carfax included

Financing available

AWD

Heated seats

Safety features

Eco mode

Backup camera

Brake Hold

Cruise control

Air Conditioning

Power locks

Power mirrors

Power windows

Auxiliary input

USB

Premium audio

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
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905-962-2226

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$15,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2020 Honda HR-V