2011 Ford F-150

223,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT

2011 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

223,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10345470
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EM7BFC67199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 223,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCab 145" XLT, excellent conditions,3 previos owners, carfax shows a police report no claim in 2013, safety certification included in the asking price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=DguDAVG7v4yWLIl7VpqPKy47kA8jIsuM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email GC Motors

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

