$6,995+ taxes & licensing
2011 Hyundai Tucson
L
2011 Hyundai Tucson
L
Location
CLS Auto Sales
2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8
905-561-8030
Certified
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 156,991 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2011 Hyundai Tucson is a well-maintained SUV with many features to appreciate. With FWD and automatic transmission, this Tuscon is ready to hit the road for any kind of trip you and up to 4 passengers would like. Air conditioning, power outlets, and the radio system allow for your comfort and ensure each drive is as enjoyable as it should be. This vehicle is fully-certified, accident free, and ready for the road.
Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.
Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.
3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.
Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.
C.L.S Auto Sales 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8.
Office #: 905-561-8030 After-Hours #: 905-517-4507
Vehicle Features
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Interior
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Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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905-561-8030