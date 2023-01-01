Menu
2011 Toyota Highlander

187,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2011 Toyota Highlander

2011 Toyota Highlander

4WD 4DR

2011 Toyota Highlander

4WD 4DR

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

187,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10150089
  • VIN: 5TDBK3EH4BS060415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 187,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Toyota Highlander 4WD 4dr,leather,excellent conditions,7 passenger,one owner,carfax shows a minor claim,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999 

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=8lZVVruETTfA6iHJNvFZxxmU/1m9qoGQ

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

