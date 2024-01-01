Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2012 Acura TL, 4dr Sdn Auto SH-AWD w/Elite Pkg, good conditions,still lot of life on it,one owner ,clean carfax, safety certification included on the price, call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p>

2012 Acura TL

347,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Acura TL

4dr Sdn Auto SH-AWD w/Elite Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Acura TL

4dr Sdn Auto SH-AWD w/Elite Pkg

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

  1. 1708990609
  2. 1708990613
  3. 1708990618
  4. 1708990622
  5. 1708990626
  6. 1708990630
  7. 1708990635
  8. 1708990640
  9. 1708990644
  10. 1708990647
  11. 1708990651
  12. 1708990655
  13. 1708990659
  14. 1708990663
  15. 1708990667
  16. 1708990670
  17. 1708990674
  18. 1708990678
  19. 1708990682
  20. 1708990686
  21. 1708990689
  22. 1708990693
  23. 1708990697
  24. 1708990701
  25. 1708990705
  26. 1708990708
  27. 1708990713
  28. 1708990717
  29. 1708990720
  30. 1708990725
  31. 1708990728
  32. 1708990732
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
347,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 19UUA9F70CA802569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 347,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Acura TL, 4dr Sdn Auto SH-AWD w/Elite Pkg, good conditions,still lot of life on it,one owner ,clean carfax, safety certification included on the price, call 2897002277 or 9053128999

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GC Motors

Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4dr SV for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4dr SV 187,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4DR 1LT for sale in Hamilton, ON
2012 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4DR 1LT 203,000 KM SOLD
Used 2012 Honda Civic 4dr Auto LX for sale in Hamilton, ON
2012 Honda Civic 4dr Auto LX 203,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email GC Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

Call Dealer

289-700-XXXX

(click to show)

289-700-2277

Alternate Numbers
905-312-8999
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

Contact Seller
2012 Acura TL