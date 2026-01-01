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<p>2012 Acura TL 4dr Sdn Auto SH-AWD w/Elite Pkg,great conditions,clean carfax,safety certification<br>included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999click or paste here for carfax:<br><br></p>

2012 Acura TL

355,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing
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2012 Acura TL

4dr Sdn Auto SH-AWD w/Elite Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
14188793

2012 Acura TL

4dr Sdn Auto SH-AWD w/Elite Pkg

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

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Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
355,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 19UUA9F70CA802569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 355,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Acura TL 4dr Sdn Auto SH-AWD w/Elite Pkg,great conditions,clean carfax,safety certification
included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999click or paste here for carfax:

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
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289-700-XXXX

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289-700-2277

Alternate Numbers
905-312-8999
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$5,495

+ taxes & licensing>

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2012 Acura TL