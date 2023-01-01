$6,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Malibu
LS *BACKUP SENSORS,SAFETY, 1Y WARRANTY ENG & TRAN*
2012 Chevrolet Malibu
LS *BACKUP SENSORS,SAFETY, 1Y WARRANTY ENG & TRAN*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 181,364 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Safety
Backup sensors
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power mirrors
Auxiliary input
Power windows
CD player
Premium audio
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Exterior
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Zens Auto Sales
Email Zens Auto Sales
Zens Auto Sales
Call Dealer
905-962-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-962-2226