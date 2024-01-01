$10,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Chrysler Town & Country
4DR WGN TOURING
2012 Chrysler Town & Country
4DR WGN TOURING
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 240,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Chrysler Town & Country 4dr Wgn Touring,Equiped with a Transfer seat that is a specialized solutions facilitating a safer and easier transition for individuals with limited mobility from a wheelchair to a vehicle's seat.7 passenger, double DVD , clean carfax,safety certification included on the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax; https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=YBzHg5DhTehBmLHgqay1L506zObYSAUD
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GC Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email GC Motors
GC Motors
Call Dealer
289-700-XXXX(click to show)
289-700-2277
Alternate Numbers905-312-8999
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
289-700-2277