<p>2012 Chrysler Town & Country 4dr Wgn Touring,Equiped with a  <span style=color: #4d5156; font-family: Google Sans, arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Transfer seat that is a </span><span style=background-color: #d3e3fd; color: #040c28; font-family: Google Sans, arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;>specialized solutions facilitating a safer and easier transition for individuals with limited mobility from a wheelchair to a vehicles seat</span><span style=color: #4d5156; font-family: Google Sans, arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>.</span>7 passenger, double DVD , clean carfax,safety certification included on the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p><p>click or paste here for carfax; https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=YBzHg5DhTehBmLHgqay1L506zObYSAUD</p>

240,000 KM

Details Description Features

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

240,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RC1BG9CR254993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 240,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Chrysler Town & Country 4dr Wgn Touring,Equiped with a  Transfer seat that is a specialized solutions facilitating a safer and easier transition for individuals with limited mobility from a wheelchair to a vehicle's seat.7 passenger, double DVD , clean carfax,safety certification included on the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax; https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=YBzHg5DhTehBmLHgqay1L506zObYSAUD

Vehicle Features

Packages

Transfer seat

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
SPECIAL FRONT TRANSFER SEAT
MOBILITY SEAT

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

905-312-8999
2012 Chrysler Town & Country