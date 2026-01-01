$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford F-150
XTR
2012 Ford F-150
XTR
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 207,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Ford F-150 XTR, excellent condition, V6 3.5 engine, clean carfax, 3 previous owners, safety certification included in the price,call 2897002277 or 9053128999
Visit Gcmotors.ca or click, paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=3HWdxaXc%2F3OlnEWNp4XffXlr%2Fdvpk5sx
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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289-700-XXXX(click to show)
289-700-2277
Alternate Numbers905-312-8999
+ taxes & licensing>
289-700-2277