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<html> <p>2012 Ford F-150 XTR, excellent condition, V6 3.5 engine, clean carfax, 3 previous owners, safety certification included in the price,call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p> <p>Visit <a href=Gcmotors.ca>Gcmotors.ca</a> or click, paste here for carfax: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=3HWdxaXc%2F3OlnEWNp4XffXlr%2Fdvpk5sx>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=3HWdxaXc%2F3OlnEWNp4XffXlr%2Fdvpk5sx</a></p> </html>

2012 Ford F-150

207,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Ford F-150

XTR

Watch This Vehicle
14537352

2012 Ford F-150

XTR

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

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Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
207,000KM
VIN 1FTFX1ET9CFA00689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Description


2012 Ford F-150 XTR, excellent condition, V6 3.5 engine, clean carfax, 3 previous owners, safety certification included in the price,call 2897002277 or 9053128999


Visit Gcmotors.ca or click, paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=3HWdxaXc%2F3OlnEWNp4XffXlr%2Fdvpk5sx


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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289-700-XXXX

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289-700-2277

Alternate Numbers
905-312-8999
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$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2012 Ford F-150