2012 Honda Civic
4dr Auto LX
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 203,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Honda Civic LX, excellent conditions,gas saver,carfax shows a minor claims,2 previous owners,safety certification included on the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or psate here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=FcAFB1ZDYqCfQdFfrXD1JUmAWOsNlkdZ
