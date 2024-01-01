Menu
<p>2012 Honda Civic LX, excellent conditions,gas saver,carfax shows a minor claims,2 previous owners,safety certification included on the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p><p>click or psate here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=FcAFB1ZDYqCfQdFfrXD1JUmAWOsNlkdZ</p>

2012 Honda Civic

203,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

203,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F48CH034876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Honda Civic LX, excellent conditions,gas saver,carfax shows a minor claims,2 previous owners,safety certification included on the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or psate here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=FcAFB1ZDYqCfQdFfrXD1JUmAWOsNlkdZ

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2012 Honda Civic