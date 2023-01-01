$15,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Odyssey
4DR WGN EX
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
- Listing ID: 10121307
- VIN: 5FNRL5H45CB503452
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 227,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Honda Odyssey EX ,8 passenger,excellent conditions,one owner,carfax shows a minor claim in 2014, new timing and water pump replace on this one,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or psate here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Lp38sx9RzzfzPxplpZEZfqvoWYVODK/z
