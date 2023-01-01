Menu
2012 Honda Odyssey

227,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
GC Motors

289-700-2277

4DR WGN EX

Location

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10121307
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H45CB503452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 227,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Honda Odyssey EX ,8 passenger,excellent conditions,one owner,carfax shows a minor claim in 2014, new timing and water pump replace on this one,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or psate here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Lp38sx9RzzfzPxplpZEZfqvoWYVODK/z

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

