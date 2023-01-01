Menu
2012 Hyundai Veracruz

188,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2012 Hyundai Veracruz

2012 Hyundai Veracruz

AWD 4dr GLS

2012 Hyundai Veracruz

AWD 4dr GLS

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

188,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10463406
  • VIN: KM8NUDCC4CU188120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Hyundai Veracruz GLS, AWD,excellent conditions, 7 passenger,one owner ,clean carfax, safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=f7Tm43oDztxY1KRuwLPFM07R3k2cNKrK

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

905-312-8999
