Zens Auto Sale Inc.
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
Convertible
Leather seats
Heated seats
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power windows
Power mirrors
Auxiliary input
USB
Remote key-less entry
CD player
Premium audio

2012 MINI Cooper Convertible

168,651 KM

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
*CONVERTIBLE, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SAFETY*

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

  11. 1718163396
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
168,651KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWZN3C59CT265503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 168,651 KM

Vehicle Description

Zen's Auto Sale Inc.
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
Convertible
Leather seats
Heated seats
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power windows
Power mirrors
Auxiliary input
USB
Remote key-less entry
CD player
Premium audio

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

905-962-2226

