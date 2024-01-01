$11,495+ tax & licensing
2012 MINI Cooper Convertible
*CONVERTIBLE, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SAFETY*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 168,651 KM
Vehicle Description
Zen's Auto Sale Inc.
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
Convertible
Leather seats
Heated seats
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power windows
Power mirrors
Auxiliary input
USB
Remote key-less entry
CD player
Premium audio
Zens Auto Sales
905-962-2226