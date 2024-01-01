Menu
<p>2012 Nissan Versa SL, super clean low kilometres, 6 speed manual transmission, 2 previous owners,clean carfax, gas saver, brand new clutch,safety certification included on the price call 289 7002277 or 9053128999</p><p>click or paste here for carfax; https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=AdsbkKmL3Ikth5MI0NjwNWUPFYo2GkmF</p>

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

VIN 3N1BC1CP0CL378019

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

