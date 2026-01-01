$11,500+ taxes & licensing
2012 Toyota RAV4
Base / SUNROOF / MOONROOF
2012 Toyota RAV4
Base / SUNROOF / MOONROOF
Location
Daleo Motors
1575 Main St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 1C4
905-545-1555
Certified
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,474 KM
Vehicle Description
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The 2012 Toyota RAV4 Base with sunroof/moonroof is a practical and reliable compact SUV, known for its smooth ride and strong reputation for durability. It offers a comfortable interior with versatile cargo space, while the added sunroof/moonroof brings in natural light and an open-air feel for a more enjoyable driving experience.
Carfax Link: A1858-R
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905-545-1555