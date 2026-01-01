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<p data-start=0 data-end=59>✅ Certified | 2013 Acura MDX Tech Package | AWD | Automatic</p><p data-start=61 data-end=343>This Certified 2013 Acura MDX Tech Package offers the perfect combination of luxury, reliability, and all-weather capability. With Acura’s renowned SH-AWD system, premium interior features, and spacious 7-passenger seating, this SUV is ideal for families and everyday driving alike.</p><p data-start=345 data-end=951>🔹 3.7L V6 Engine<br data-start=362 data-end=365>🔹 Automatic Transmission<br data-start=390 data-end=393>🔹 Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD)<br data-start=435 data-end=438>🔹 Leather Interior<br data-start=457 data-end=460>🔹 Heated Front Seats<br data-start=481 data-end=484>🔹 Power Sunroof<br data-start=500 data-end=503 data-is-only-node=>🔹 Navigation System<br data-start=523 data-end=526>🔹 Backup Camera<br data-start=542 data-end=545>🔹 Bluetooth – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming<br data-start=596 data-end=599>🔹 Third Row Seating<br data-start=619 data-end=622>🔹 Power Tailgate<br data-start=639 data-end=642>🔹 Push Button Start<br data-start=662 data-end=665>🔹 Dual Climate Control<br data-start=688 data-end=691>🔹 Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls<br data-start=732 data-end=735>🔹 Cruise Control<br data-start=752 data-end=755>🔹 Power Driver & Passenger Seats<br data-start=788 data-end=791>🔹 Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors<br data-start=824 data-end=827>🔹 Premium Alloy Wheels<br data-start=850 data-end=853>🔹 Traction Control & ABS<br data-start=878 data-end=881>🔹 Luxury, Spacious & Comfortable SUV<br data-start=918 data-end=921>🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent</p><p data-start=953 data-end=1013>📍 Visit Us:<br data-start=965 data-end=968>74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p data-start=1015 data-end=1067>📞 Call or Text:<br data-start=1031 data-end=1034>(905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p data-start=1069 data-end=1102>📧 Email:<br data-start=1078 data-end=1081><a class=decorated-link cursor-pointer rel=noopener data-start=1081 data-end=1100>gusmarkos@gmail.com</a></p><p data-start=1104 data-end=1160>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only — Book Yours Today</p><p data-start=1162 data-end=1419>🛡️ Buy With Confidence — OMVIC Licensed Dealership<br data-start=1213 data-end=1216>✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED — Full History & Lien-Free<br data-start=1261 data-end=1264>✔️ No Hidden Fees — Just Price + HST + Licensing<br data-start=1312 data-end=1315>✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome — Top Dollar for Your Vehicle<br data-start=1365 data-end=1368>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You</p><p data-start=1421 data-end=1565 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>💻 100% Online Purchase Available — Financing & Delivery Options<br data-start=1485 data-end=1488>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available<br data-start=1522 data-end=1525>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program</p>

2013 Acura MDX

Details Description Features

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2013 Acura MDX

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14127466

2013 Acura MDX

Tech pkg

Location

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9

905-975-9705

  1. 1779295250523
  2. 1779295251016
  3. 1779295251455
  4. 1779295251920
  5. 1779295252352
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VIN 2HNYD2H63DH003210

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

✅ Certified | 2013 Acura MDX Tech Package | AWD | Automatic

This Certified 2013 Acura MDX Tech Package offers the perfect combination of luxury, reliability, and all-weather capability. With Acura’s renowned SH-AWD system, premium interior features, and spacious 7-passenger seating, this SUV is ideal for families and everyday driving alike.

🔹 3.7L V6 Engine
🔹 Automatic Transmission
🔹 Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD)
🔹 Leather Interior
🔹 Heated Front Seats
🔹 Power Sunroof
🔹 Navigation System
🔹 Backup Camera
🔹 Bluetooth – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
🔹 Third Row Seating
🔹 Power Tailgate
🔹 Push Button Start
🔹 Dual Climate Control
🔹 Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls
🔹 Cruise Control
🔹 Power Driver & Passenger Seats
🔹 Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
🔹 Premium Alloy Wheels
🔹 Traction Control & ABS
🔹 Luxury, Spacious & Comfortable SUV
🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent

📍 Visit Us:
74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario

📞 Call or Text:
(905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542

📧 Email:
gusmarkos@gmail.com

🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only — Book Yours Today

🛡️ Buy With Confidence — OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED — Full History & Lien-Free
✔️ No Hidden Fees — Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome — Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You

💻 100% Online Purchase Available — Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
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2013 Acura MDX