$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2013 Acura MDX
Tech pkg
2013 Acura MDX
Tech pkg
Location
GG Cars
74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
905-975-9705
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | 2013 Acura MDX Tech Package | AWD | Automatic
This Certified 2013 Acura MDX Tech Package offers the perfect combination of luxury, reliability, and all-weather capability. With Acura’s renowned SH-AWD system, premium interior features, and spacious 7-passenger seating, this SUV is ideal for families and everyday driving alike.
🔹 3.7L V6 Engine
🔹 Automatic Transmission
🔹 Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD)
🔹 Leather Interior
🔹 Heated Front Seats
🔹 Power Sunroof
🔹 Navigation System
🔹 Backup Camera
🔹 Bluetooth – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
🔹 Third Row Seating
🔹 Power Tailgate
🔹 Push Button Start
🔹 Dual Climate Control
🔹 Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls
🔹 Cruise Control
🔹 Power Driver & Passenger Seats
🔹 Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
🔹 Premium Alloy Wheels
🔹 Traction Control & ABS
🔹 Luxury, Spacious & Comfortable SUV
🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent
📍 Visit Us:
74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text:
(905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email:
gusmarkos@gmail.com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only — Book Yours Today
🛡️ Buy With Confidence — OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED — Full History & Lien-Free
✔️ No Hidden Fees — Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome — Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You
💻 100% Online Purchase Available — Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program
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